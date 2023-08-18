DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Construction is scheduled for the first segment of Riverside’s Woodman Drive after the city was awarded a $500K grant for the project.

“This grant is one of the final pieces of multiple grants being used to construct Woodman from 35 to Eastman,” Public Services Director Kathy Bartlett said. “We anticipate applying for future federal and state grants as well as Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grants for future phases.”

According to a release, the City of Riverside was awarded $500K from the Highway Safety Program Grant by the Ohio Department of Transportation. These and several other state and federal grants are funding a total reconstruction of Woodman Drive from US 35 until Eastman Avenue.

The project includes adding a sidewalk to the east side and a bike path on the west side of the road. In addition, the release said crews will install new curbs, gutters and storm sewers.

This construction is scheduled to begin in 2025.