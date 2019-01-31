ODOT crews working to prevent ice buildup
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - As freezing air makes its way across the Midwest, temperatures in the Miami Valley have dropped below zero.
For road crews, that means a little more work to keep ice off the streets.
ODOT District 7 public information officer Mandi Dillon says the freezing temperatures do present an added challenge for crews.
"Our crews are out. They're doing what they can to kind of treat roads, keep them as dry as possible, and just do what they can to try and eliminate some of the slick spots," she says. "The colder it gets outside, the less effective some of our treatment is so we do have to add some different things."
They add different elements to lower the freezing point of their brine solutions, so it doesn't ice the road.
"As the temperature starts to drop, we will often times add in some beet juice, rather than just salt or brine, we'll add more beet juice in so that's a higher concentration. And in some of the counties, they even use calcium chloride," says Dillon.
There have been no major problems reported on the roadways so far, but crews continue to watch the streets.
