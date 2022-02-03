DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The combination of ice and snow created dangerous road conditions in the Miami Valley Thursday night. Hundreds of Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews are currently on the job working to keep roads clear.

“It’s been so horrible, I had trouble even getting out of my parking spot, it was like insane,” Caleb Clifford from Kentucky said.

“There was people sliding, we saw this one guy hit the rail of the highway because he couldn’t stop sliding and now it’s like 10 times worse,” Isaieh Nava from North Carolina said.

Three-hundred Southwest Ohio ODOT crews have been out around-the-clock since Wednesday night.

Mandi Dillon, Southwest Ohio ODOT public information officer, said crews have been mostly successful in getting the ice up off the road, but continuing snowfall and drifting snow is still making roads difficult to navigate.

“In talking with them this evening, it sounds like the roads are still pretty treacherous and their biggest piece of advice for drivers is to simply if you don’t have to go out, just stay in,” Dillon said.

Dillon said crews are working in 12-hour shifts and will be on the roads well into Friday, they won’t stop until the roads are clear.

“They have their work cut out for them, the temperatures have dropped, the storm is still going,” Dillon said.

Drivers are hopeful that it will be safer to travel by morning.

“We’ve got work tomorrow, so hopefully some of this clears up and we get to work tomorrow,” Nava said.

When in the middle of a snow event, ODOT’s goal is to make roads passable, not perfect.

If you do have to go out, slow down, allow extra time to get to your destination and give plow drivers extra room to do their jobs.