DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation leaders said ahead of a winter storm expected in the next few days, their crews are prepared.

“We have about 525,000 tons of salt ready to go across the state of Ohio so we’re stocked up and good there. About 3,300 drivers and about 1,700 plow trucks across the state that we’ll be utilizing during the storm at some point or another,” said ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning.

Bruning said the struggle that’s expected with this winter storm is keeping up with the changing elements that’ll occur across the state. “It’s very possible we’ll have people placing high water barricades in southern Ohio and then turning around within a few hours and jumping in a plow truck to plow snow. It’s gonna change that quickly at some point.”

On a local level, Southwest Region ODOT Public Information Officer Mandi Dillon said the crews are ready to hit the roads as soon as they’re needed. “I know that our crews will be going out into 12 hour shifts, and will be working around the clock just trying to keep the roads clear once the storm hits.”

Dillon is also asking drivers to use caution out on the roads. “If we have this come in as ice, we could also see some power outages in the area which means you might also see traffic signals down. So, we wanna remind drivers that if you come to an intersection that is dark, you wanna treat that as a four way stop.”

Another tip for drivers, to give themselves enough space between their vehicle and ODOT crews to avoid accidents. “We’ve had 17 of our plows hit so far this winter. Fourty-six were hit last winter. So, we just need people to stay back away from them and allow them that extra space to get that job done,” said Bruning.