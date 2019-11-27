Live Now
Five on 2 is streaming live now

ODOT crews clean up spilled pickles along I-75

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Department of Transportation crews found themselves in a pickle Wednesday.

A truck spilled pickles in the southbound lanes of I-75 right at the Miami/Montgomery County line, spilling just before noon Wednesday. ODOT took to social media to poke a little fun at the situation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS straps holding large cartons of pickles broke, causing the load to spill along the road and shoulder.

Today on I-75 north of Dayton, crews relished the opportunity to pick-up piles and piles of pickles with plows. It was kind of a big dill. Fortunately, no serious injuries.

Posted by Ohio Department of Transportation on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

As ODOT said in the post, it was kind of big dill.  No one was injured. Lanes were reopened around 3 pm.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS