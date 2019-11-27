ODOT crews clean up spilled pickles along I-75

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Department of Transportation crews found themselves in a pickle Wednesday.
A truck spilled pickles in the southbound lanes of I-75 right at the Miami/Montgomery County line, spilling just before noon Wednesday. ODOT took to social media to poke a little fun at the situation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS straps holding large cartons of pickles broke, causing the load to spill along the road and shoulder.
As ODOT said in the post, it was kind of big dill. No one was injured. Lanes were reopened around 3 pm.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.