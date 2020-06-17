ODOT cancels bridge work in Preble County, will reschedule

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Road and bridge work intended as part of a major rehabilitation project on I-70 in Preble County has been canceled Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) but will be rescheduled.

The plan was for contractors to close SR 320, between West Eaton Road and US 40, and SR 726, between Orphans Road and US 40, to replace the overpass structures on both routes.

Both closures are scheduled to be in effect for up to 120 days.

ODOT says that the project includes resurfacing and repairing pavement on I-70 from the Indiana state line to the Montgomery County line, as well as rehabilitating and repairing bridges within the work limits and paving the rest area and weigh station.

The John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded a contract for approximately $29.8 million to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2022.