ODOT asking for public comments ahead of proposed $8M safety update in Miami Township

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is proposing making some big changes to the intersections at I-75 and State Route 725 to keep drivers safe.

The intersection is located in Miami Township. According to ODOT statistics, almost 220 crashes occurred in the area between 2014 and 2016, and it has consistently ranked in the top 10 segments for ODOT safety improvements.

Courtesy: Ohio Department of Transportation

Tiffany Oliphant, public information officer for the Ohio Department of Transportation’s district 7, said, “That intersection has had a lot of crashes, fatalities, rear-end crashes. So something has to be done.”

The solution, she said, would consist of reconfiguring the intersections between Byers Rd. and Mall Woods Dr. to help traffic flow more smoothly on and off the highway.

“It’s a proposed project,” she said, “and it’s called a diverging diamond interchange at I-75 and State Route 725,” she explained.

The new interchange would promote safety by eliminating left turns in front of oncoming traffic. Oliphant said the project is still in its very early stages, but community feedback will play a large role in how they decide to proceed. Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner said while he isn’t directly working on the project, he drives through the current intersection daily and would like to see changes that promote safety.

“I’ve driven through two of the three DDIs in Ohio,” he said, “and actually the one in Lexington also is the first one I drive through. And they work very well. They’re easy to drive. If we can prevent even one fatality, it’s a good project.”

The Department of Transportation said construction would likely begin in spring 2023, will take 8-10 months to complete and is expected to cost more than $8 million. ODOT is accepting public comments through June 16. Detailed information about the project can be found on ODOT’s website by clicking here.