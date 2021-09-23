ODOT approves $3M to be used for I-675/Wilmington Pike interchange improvements

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — ODOT approved $3 million to be used for the engineering design of the I-675/Wilmington Pike interchange improvements.

The Transportation Review Advisory Council (TRAC) approved funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Major New Capacity Program to improve the interchange, according to a release. The TRAC funding will be used for engineering design, including surveying and environmental review, for the interchange improvements.

A feasibility study to explore improvements to the interchange and surrounding roadways launched in late 2020.

“In coming together across city and county lines — even across two ODOT districts — we’re promoting regional collaboration to transform this area, making it safer and less congested,” said Greene County Engineer Stephanie Ann Goff. “The current feasibility study will provide us with an analysis of existing and projected traffic, as well as a framework to evaluate potential solutions that increase the capacity of the interchange and the surrounding roadway network.”

In addition to Greene County, Centerville and Sugarcreek Township joined to support the study to plan improvements in partnership with the Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District (MCTID).

“We’ve been working to obtain funding for the I-675/Wilmington Pike Interchange improvements as part of our five-year strategic plan, and the TRAC award is a key milestone,” said Brooks Compton, mayor of the City of Centerville.

MCTID said modifications to the existing interchange and improvements throughout the corridor have the potential to reduce travel delays and accommodate expected future development.

Results from the I-675/Wilmington Pike interchange feasibility study are expected in 2022, with engineering design for the interchange to follow.