DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- More than 200 buildings will be torn down in Montgomery County after the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) announced the third round of a statewide demolition program.

According to ODOD, the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program has already had two rounds of planned demolitions. On January 27, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a third round, with plans to tear down a total of 599 structures across 15 Ohio counties.

“So many of these sites have been a nuisance in our communities for much too long,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “Tearing down these problematic, rundown properties will move Ohio forward and make room to build and develop for the future.”

In Montgomery County alone, 266 sites have been scheduled for demolition – the most sites out of any county announced this round. According to ODOD, $11,077,599 in grants has been set aside for these projects.

Most of the structures are located in Dayton, however, there are several in Trotwood as well as a few from Englewood, Miamisburg, Perry Township, Clayton and Riverside.

“By ridding our state of eyesores that are hindering development and impacting property values, we can revitalize our communities and attract new investments, businesses, jobs, and housing opportunities,” said Governor DeWine. “Many of our communities have truly transformative ideas for these properties, and I’m pleased that we’re able to help remove these barriers to development.”

To see a list of all approved demolition projects across the state, click here.