SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Ohio Department of Natural Resources Officer is facing a DUI charge after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 10:52 p.m.

According to our partners at Sidney Daily News, after the crash it was later discovered the 53-year-old officer’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was nearly three times the legal limit.

The officer was cited with speed limits – assured clear distance, and DUI – .17 or more of alcohol per 210 liters of breath after his BAC breath test was .219. The legal limit is 0.08.

According to a report from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was traveling northbound on Wapakoneta Avenue when he failed to slow and hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in traffic in front of him that was driven by Scott M. Hull, 43, of Sidney. His vehicle then ran through a stop sign at the southbound Interstate 75 exit ramp and down into a drainage ditch.

Hull’s vehicle sustained severe damage and was disabled. Both drivers refused EMS treatment.

The officer’s license has been suspended. He was scheduled to appear for arraignment in the Sidney Municipal Court before Judge Gary Carter Monday afternoon on Monday, Dec. 13.