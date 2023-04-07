DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources recommended funding to several parks throughout the state, including two in the Miami Valley.

According to the ODNR, a combined $3.4 million in funding to improve and increase outdoor recreation opportunities has been recommended to parks across eight counties for the Land and Water Conservation Fund. ODNR said the money is provided through federal matching grants from the fund.

In the Miami Valley, $500,000 was recommended for renovations to recreational facilities, trails and ponds at Stubbs Park in Centerville, and $500,000 was also recommended for the construction of a splash pad and pavilion at Russia Community Park in Russia.

A full list of projects recommended by the ODNR for the 2023 Land and Water Conservation Fund can be found here. The funds are pending final approval by the National Park Service.