ODJFS: 95,000 additional Ohioans can begin claiming unemployment Jan. 31

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) has finalized a system update that will allow more than 95,000 additional Ohioans to begin claiming unemployment benefits by Sunday, Jan. 31.

ODJFS and its Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) vendor partner, Deloitte, anticipate these provisions to be available within the next two weeks. Officials said these changes are coming thanks to the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

This new legislation will provide an additional 11 weeks of the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which would provide eligible people with $300 FPUC payments. This is expected to be available by Jan. 31.

Ohioans that are new to PUA will be able to apply, claim weeks and receive benefits as early as Feb. 6. Roughly 155,453 PUA claimants who had balances of up to seven weeks would also be paid as well.

