ODH to host COVID-19 pop-up testing site in Greenville

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Darke County Health District (DCHD) and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) will host a COVID-19 pop-up testing site at Spirit Medical Transport Thursday, Dec. 3.

The site will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will be free of charge.

There is no appointment needed, no registration and people looking to get tested will not need a doctor’s recommendation. Results can take roughly three to four days.

Organizers ask that anyone visiting the site enter on Eidson Road.