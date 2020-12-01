ODH to host COVID-19 pop-up testing site in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Darke County Health District (DCHD) and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) will host a COVID-19 pop-up testing site at Spirit Medical Transport Thursday, Dec. 3.
The site will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will be free of charge.
There is no appointment needed, no registration and people looking to get tested will not need a doctor’s recommendation. Results can take roughly three to four days.
Organizers ask that anyone visiting the site enter on Eidson Road.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.