ODH to host COVID-19 pop-up testing site in Greenville

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Darke County Health District (DCHD) and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) will host a COVID-19 pop-up testing site at Spirit Medical Transport Thursday, Dec. 3.

The site will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will be free of charge.

There is no appointment needed, no registration and people looking to get tested will not need a doctor’s recommendation. Results can take roughly three to four days.

Organizers ask that anyone visiting the site enter on Eidson Road.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS