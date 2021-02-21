ODH to answer COVID-19 vaccine questions during virtual town halls for minority communities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health will start hosting virtual townhalls to answer COVID-19 vaccine questions for minority communities.

The department said medical experts, community leaders and public health professionals will host the first town hall for African Americans on Monday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Another town hall will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 23 for Hispanic and Latino Ohioans.

The following week, town halls will be held for Asian American and Pacific Islander communities on Monday, March 1, and rural Ohioans on Tuesday, March 2.

To view the town hall events, visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov/townhall.