ODH offering free pop-up testing in Springfield Tuesday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) plans to offer free COVID-19 pop-up testing Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Rocking Horse Community Health Center.

Testing begins at 5 p.m. and will run until 7 p.m. Though quantities may be limited, anyone can get a test at no cost without an appointment or a doctors order.

ODH offers testing sites across the state. Check back with WDTN.com to find out when another will be in the Miami Valley.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS