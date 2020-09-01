SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) plans to offer free COVID-19 pop-up testing Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Rocking Horse Community Health Center.
Testing begins at 5 p.m. and will run until 7 p.m. Though quantities may be limited, anyone can get a test at no cost without an appointment or a doctors order.
ODH offers testing sites across the state. Check back with WDTN.com to find out when another will be in the Miami Valley.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- ODH offering free pop-up testing in Springfield Tuesday
- Red Alert RESTART aims to support Dayton arts
- Russia Local Schools upperclassmen to learn virtually until Sept. 14
- Coronavirus: Growing number of furloughs, layoffs
- Hundreds of students receiving Chromebooks & school supplies as DPS prepares for online learning