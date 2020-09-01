ODH offering free pop-up testing in Springfield Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) plans to offer free COVID-19 pop-up testing Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Rocking Horse Community Health Center.

Testing begins at 5 p.m. and will run until 7 p.m. Though quantities may be limited, anyone can get a test at no cost without an appointment or a doctors order.

ODH offers testing sites across the state. Check back with WDTN.com to find out when another will be in the Miami Valley.