ODH finish investigation into Trotwood nursing home after resident found dead in refrigerator

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Health finished its investigation into Maria Joseph Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a woman was found dead inside a walk-in refrigerator in September.

86-year-old Sofiya Perel was discovered dead at Maria Joseph Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after she went missing earlier that Tuesday morning.

Perel was a dementia patient that was readmitted to the facility in August 2020. The report goes on to say that the staff were aware of tendency to wander and that she was determined to be a flight risk because of this.

Perel went missing early in the morning, prompting staff to contact police and search the building. A nursing home staff member told authorities that Perel had somehow managed to bypass the safety features of her locked door on the fourth floor. It was later found the features had been disabled

The administrator overseeing the complaint investigation determined that the facility failed to contact ODH within the required two hours after they confirmed she had died. This resulted in the retraining of staff on how to report neglect involving bodily harm in a timely manner.

According to the report, facilities like Maria Joseph are required to report allegations of neglect within 24 hours of finding out — staff are required to report it within two hours if it involves any sort of harm to the person.

Maria Joseph maintains that “that the alleged deficiencies do not individually or collectively jeopardize the health and safety of the residents.” ODH also states that it does not take this finding as an admission to the allegations of neglect — the agency is required to perform this investigation by state and federal law.