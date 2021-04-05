ODH consolidates health orders into one order

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)— The Ohio Department of Health announces it will consolidate health orders issued during the pandemic. The hope is to improve efficiency moving forward. ODH issued two orders today, the first rescinding most previous orders while the second consolidates a lot of that information into a single order moving forward.

“Simple steps can save lives and put this pandemic behind us,” said ODH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

Monday afternoon, the announcement that all health orders in the state will be condensed. A move the governor says will create consistency, and prevent orders from expiring at different times. Governor DeWine said restrictions will remain in place for bars and restaurants due to the challenging nature of people taking off their masks to eat. And, health leaders agree.

“It would be a bit foolish for us to be moving in a way of loosening restrictions when we’re seeing a rise in the numbers,” said MVH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon. “It’s way way too early for us to be understanding how far it’s going to go up but that just makes it even more important that we don’t loosen things right now.”

Guidelines such as social distancing, mask wearing and proper hygiene are the basics but it also now addresses event guidelines. Personal masked gatherings will be limited to 10 people at large gatherings, like festivals and events. DeWine and ODH says event guidelines will not be enforced by officials but instead rely on common sense.

“The new orders issued today really provide practical and responsible steps to allow each and every one of us to live and act safely, even as more and more of us get the vaccine that will ultimately put the COVID-19 pandemic in our rear view mirror,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.

Health leaders here say residents shouldn’t expect too much of a change, the orders will greatly benefit event organizers so everyone is on the same page.

