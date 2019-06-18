O’Charley’s to present check to Dayton Children’s

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Restaurant chain O’Charley’s announced it will present a check to Dayton Children’s at a presentation Tuesday.

The check presentation, which will be held at 2:30 pm at the restaurant location on Miller Lane, is to celebrate the “Give $5, Get $5” fundraiser for Dayton Children’s Hospital which invited guests to donate $5 to Dayton Children’s in exchange for a $5 voucher on their next trip to O’Charley’s.

The total amount of the check will be announced at the presentation.

