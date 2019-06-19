O’Charley’s donates money to Dayton Children’s

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Popular restaurant chain O’Charley’s donated money to Dayton Children’s Hospital Tuesday.

O’Charley’s presented a check with money they raised through their ‘Give $5, Get $5’ fundraising campaign that invited customers to donate five dollars to the hospital and receive a five dollar voucher for the restaurant.

“We have team members that use the services. It’s just been a great organization and they’ve been good to our team members, and we just want to be involved in the community and reciprocate,” says O’Charley’s Operations Director Ricky Evers.

With six Dayton locations participating, they were able to raise more than $5,000.