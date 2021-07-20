Oakwood to place property tax renewal issue on November ballot

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Oakwood City Council approved a resolution Monday to place a property tax renewal issue on the November 2, 2021 ballot.

As a renewal only, this tax issue maintains the current level of property taxation and will not increase property taxes, according to a release. The city has an existing 2.72 mill property tax levy that is due to expire at the end of 2021.

The 2.72 mill levy was first approved by Oakwood voters in 1991 and has been renewed every five years since then. The current effective residential millage rate of this tax levy is 1.27. The issue raises about $468,000 annually since it was first approved thirty years ago. It costs about $39 per year for each $100,000 in residential property valuation.

The money the tax levy generates is used to provide Oakwood public services including police, fire and EMS, roadway maintenance, parks, recreation and leisure services.

For more information, contact City Manager Norbert Klopsch at (937) 298-0600 or klopsch@oakwood.oh.us.