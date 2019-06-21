Oakwood to launch new city website

Breaking News
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Oakwood will launch their new website Friday.

The new website has been simplified to be a more user-friendly experience on desktops and mobile devices.

Mayor Bill Duncan said, “We are very pleased with how the new website will make it easier for Oakwood residents and others to access services, find information and engage with city officials.”

Key features on the website will include: bill paying, easy access to frequently asked questions, issue reporting and type-ahead search.

“The new site provides a better city government experience for residents, businesses and visitors,” said Oakwood City Manager Norbert Klopsch.” We are very excited to launch the new website for the benefit of the community.”

The website can be accessed by visiting, www.oakwoodohio.gov.

