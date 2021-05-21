Oakwood to drop mask requirement at city facilities June 2

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Masks will no longer be required soon when visiting indoor facilities in Oakwood.

Starting Wednesday, June 2, 2021, when Governor DeWine’s repeal of most of the remaining state health orders takes effect, masks will no longer be required for employees or visitors.

The City said after wearing masks for over a year, members of the public may have differing levels of comfort and risk tolerance. Oakwood said it will continue requiring masks for all employees and visitors to indoor city facilities through the close of business on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Continuing to require masks through June 1 allows the City time to prepare before Ohio goes fully maskless on June 2.