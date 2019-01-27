Oakwood students of all ages pack meals for Lesotho, South Africa

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) - Oakwood High School and Middle School students joined forces today to pack more than 30,000 meals for young children in Lesotho, South Africa who suffer from severe malnutrition.

Members of the high school National Honor Society and junior high student council, and other members of the community were on hand to put the meals together.

Dr. Scott Rosenberg is a volunteer, and says, "Really what happened is some of the students came back from the trip about four years ago and they said they wanted to do more. And so we began to look for ways that we could help. And we stumbled upon this problem of severe malnutrition and how many children it was afflicting in Lesotho and we decided to create this project."

Students from Wittenberg University organized the drive.

