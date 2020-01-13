Breaking News
CTC student found shot in Englewood, later dies

Oakwood student ‘bumped’ by car, taken to hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Emergency vehicle_121399

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – An Oakwood Schools student was taken to the hospital as a precaution after they were “bumped” by a car on their way to Smith Elementary Monday morning, district officials say.

The driver of the vehicle stopped immediately and reported the incident to law enforcement. The student was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The district is using the opportunity to remind parents to go over safety procedures with their students. They should only be crossing at intersections and always be aware of cars.

On the same note, drivers should always be vigilant of students walking to and from school in the morning, at lunch, and in the afternoon.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS