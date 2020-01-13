Oakwood student ‘bumped’ by car, taken to hospital

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – An Oakwood Schools student was taken to the hospital as a precaution after they were “bumped” by a car on their way to Smith Elementary Monday morning, district officials say.

The driver of the vehicle stopped immediately and reported the incident to law enforcement. The student was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The district is using the opportunity to remind parents to go over safety procedures with their students. They should only be crossing at intersections and always be aware of cars.

On the same note, drivers should always be vigilant of students walking to and from school in the morning, at lunch, and in the afternoon.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.