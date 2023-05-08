OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Oakwood is going to be seeing some lighting upgrades over the next several weeks.

According to a release from the city, Miami Valley Lighting will be upgrading the majority of the street lights throughout Oakwood.

Prior to 1998, the majority of the city’s street lights consisted of incandescent bulb fixtures, with some mercury vapor fixtures. In 1998, Dayton Power & Light began converting them to high-pressure sodium lights. Now, the street lights will be converted to LED fixtures.

The new LED fixtures will reportedly emit light at a color temperature of 2700 degrees Kelvin. The city said the fixtures were specifically chosen to provide illumination in the warm or soft white range, as opposed to the bright white light often seen with LEDs.

Work is scheduled to begin within the next few days and is estimated to last six to eight weeks. The work will be done by Captial Electric, a contractor working for Miami Valley Lighting, and will take place in all Oakwood neighborhoods.