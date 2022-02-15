OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Oakwood Schools has announced it will be removing its mask policy at the end of February after cases have dropped across Ohio.

The school district said that beginning on Monday, February 28, face masks will be optional for all students, staff and visitors in Oakwood Schools’ buildings. Those who prefer to wear a mask are welcome to continue, but it will no longer be enforced.

“Our goal this year has been to provide continued in-person education, five days a week to our students while doing our part to protect the health of our students, staff and community,” the school said in a release. “Masks have been one of the effective tools to allow us to keep the learning going.”

While cases have reached the point the school is willing to remove the mask mandate, the release did say Oakwood Schools is willing to reinstate it should it become necessary.

Masks will still be required on school transportation, per the federal requirements.