Oakwood Schools returns to in-person learning Monday

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Oakwood Schools is bringing students back on a full in-person schedule for the remainder of the school year.

Kindergarten at Lange Schools will continue on half days until the fall.

The district said several protocols will be in place including masks at all times, social distancing when possible and regular disinfecting.

There are some students who have decided to continue virtual learning. The district said all teachers who decided to get the coronavirus vaccine are fully vaccinated.