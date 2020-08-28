Oakwood Schools reports member of girls tennis team tested positive for COVID-19

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Oakwood City Schools is reporting that a member of the girls tennis team has tested positive for COVID-19, having last played on Aug. 25.

The district said in an email that the student was notified of her results on Aug. 28, and that after investigating with the help of Public Health, one additional member was determined to have come into close contact with her.

Both students are currently in self-quarantine for 14 days and will return to school Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Other students that were in classes with her have been notified of their potential exposure, the district recommended that they monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

“Our accurate records made it possible to notify those who had contact with the student in a timely manner. said Oakwood Schools Superintendent Dr. Kyle Ramey. “We will continue to work with our families and public health officials to try to reduce the risk to our students and staff. We encourage everyone to be vigilant to prevent the spread of the virus and hope for a speedy recovery for our student.”