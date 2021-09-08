Oakwood Schools reopens parts of Lane Stadium after negative legionella test

This 1978 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Legionella pneumophila bacteria which are responsible for causing the pneumonic disease Legionnaires’ disease. In a report released Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine said annual cases of Legionnaires’ jumped more than fivefold from 2000 to 2017, and that as many as 70,000 Americans get the disease every year. High-profile recent outbreaks occurred in Atlanta and Flint, Michigan. (Francis Chandler/CDC via AP)

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Oakwood City Schools has reopened parts of Lane Stadium after closing it due to a test came back positive for legionella bacteria on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The building closed contained restrooms, the training room and the concession stand.

Oakwood Schools worked with Solid Blend to treat the stadium’s water system — which were shut off Wednesday, Sept. 1, when district officials were informed of the test.

Though activities at Lane Stadium were postponed, they resumed Thursday, Sept. 2., with portable restrooms and an alternate source of water. They have since tested the water system and it came back negative for legionella bacteria.