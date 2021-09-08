Oakwood Schools reopens parts of Lane Stadium after negative legionella test

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Oakwood City Schools has reopened parts of Lane Stadium after closing it due to a test came back positive for legionella bacteria on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The building closed contained restrooms, the training room and the concession stand.
Oakwood Schools worked with Solid Blend to treat the stadium’s water system — which were shut off Wednesday, Sept. 1, when district officials were informed of the test.
Though activities at Lane Stadium were postponed, they resumed Thursday, Sept. 2., with portable restrooms and an alternate source of water. They have since tested the water system and it came back negative for legionella bacteria.