DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oakwood Schools Board of Education has selected Dr. Neil Gupta as the district’s new superintendent.

Dr. Neil Gupta. Dr. Gupta currently serves as the Director of Secondary Education for Worthington Schools and brings more than 20 years of educational experience to Oakwood, according to a release.

The district officially began its search to replace former superintendent Dr. Kyle Ramey, who retired Dec. 31, in November. The Board partnered with K12 Business Consulting to engage the community, staff and students in the search and interview process. The search began with 23 candidates, the release states.

Dr. Gupta, a graduate of Miami University who earned his master’s and doctorate degrees at Ashland University, said the process gave him a broad perspective of the schools and the community.

“A large reason I am excited to join the Oakwood Schools family has been the comprehensive hiring process. The process allowed me to learn about the school district and community pride for our schools as well as meeting students, staff, and families. While I don’t officially begin until August, I have fallen in love with the Oakwood community,” Dr. Gupta said.

“I hope to bring a unified vision to align our staff and community in the areas of high student achievement, safe and secure schools, and efficient and effective operations. I hope to maintain the traditions in our schools that make Oakwood special while integrating innovative opportunities to ensure our students are prepared for life after graduation.”

The Oakwood community is invited to a welcome reception for Dr. Gupta this week. The reception will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. in the Smith Library.

Interim Superintendent Allyson Couch will continue to lead the District until Dr. Gupta takes over Aug. 1.