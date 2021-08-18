Oakwood Schools finds legionella bacteria at Smith Elementary ahead of 2020-21 school year

This 1978 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Legionella pneumophila bacteria which are responsible for causing the pneumonic disease Legionnaires’ disease. In a report released Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine said annual cases of Legionnaires’ jumped more than fivefold from 2000 to 2017, and that as many as 70,000 Americans get the disease every year. High-profile recent outbreaks occurred in Atlanta and Flint, Michigan. (Francis Chandler/CDC via AP)

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Oakwood City Schools has discovered legionella bacteria during annual testing at Smith Elementary.

While the district works to resolve the issue, all of the building’s water sources will be closed. The test that detected the bacteria was performed on Aug. 7 and Solid Bend provided its report to the district on Aug. 17.

Now, the district is working with Solid Bend on a treatment plan. The building’s water system will be retested Monday, Aug. 23, and the district will follow additional treatment recommendations if needed.

“We are continuing to be proactive on all fronts to ensure our facilities remain safe, dry and secure, and support the educational and instructional needs of all of our students and staff,” said Oakwood Superintendent Dr. Kyle Ramey. “The health and safety of our students and staff remain a top priority. We are looking forward to having our students return to school next week and beginning another great school year.”

According to Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County, legionella bacteria can form any time a building or its water fixtures are left sitting unused for an extended period of time.

Oakwood Schools received a positive test result on last years report, submitted to them on Aug. 18, 2020. The district was one of several that received positive tests after most schools were left empty while children learned at home because of the pandemic.