OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Oakwood Schools superintendent Dr. Kyle Ramey will retire this year, prompting the district to search for a replacement.

According to a release by Oakwood Schools, the Board of Education met with representatives from K12 on Monday, October 10 to discuss the search process and schedule.

“The Oakwood Board of Education puts community involvement first and foremost in the search for our new superintendent,” The release states. “We have developed a plan that provides multiple opportunities for all community members and stakeholders to share their thoughts and hopes for the future. We look forward to working together to write the next chapter of our community’s schools.”

The district plans to build a Superintendent Profile based on input from district and community groups as well as focus group meetings with individuals who represent a cross-section of Oakwood and its many interests, the district said. This profile will identify the characteristics, experience and requirements the community and the District is looking for in potential candidates.

During November, the school district will host events that ensure everyone interested has the chance to provide input. The specific dates for these events will be released on November 7.

On November 10, the job posting will be released statewide, and on December 12, K12 will release the Superintendent Profile at the BOE meeting. Applications will be accepted until January 6, 2023.

In the meantime, Oakwood Schools Director of Educational Services and HR Allyson Crouch will serve as interim Superintendent from January 1 until the new superintendent is found.