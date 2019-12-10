Oakwood responds to report claiming profiling

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Oakwood responded to a study that alleged racial bias during traffic stops.

At Monday’s city council meeting, Mayor William Duncan disputed the findings calling the researcher’s data incomplete. In October an attorney with The Advocates for Basic Legal Equality or ABLE, and a professor at the University of Dayton released findings of a study that claims a disproportionate number of African American drivers are stopped and ticketed in Oakwood.

The report recommended the city commission perform an independent study and make those findings public.The mayor says that’s not necessary.

“The city will not commission an independent study because an independent study would not change the fact that the ABLE report cannot be interpreted meaningfully without additional data that is both unknown and unknowable,” said Oakwood Mayor William Duncan.

Roughly a dozen people addressed council during the public comment section, speaking out for and against the report.

