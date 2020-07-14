Oakwood releases back-to-school plans

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Oakwood City Schools released its plans for the 2020-21 school year and like many districts across Miami Valley, its offering face-to-face or online instruction.

Depending on the county’s designation when the school year begins, instruction could be a full-day or a half-day. The district is also offering off-site instruction.

In both full-day and half-day scenarios, students would attend school for five days each week but it says they want to follow guidelines regarding in-person contact.

Parents and students can choose online instruction as well. Whatever decision is made, whether in-person or online, students have to commit to that form of instruction for the whole semester.

The district asks that student intent forms be submitted back to them no later than July 27.