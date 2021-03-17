Oakwood ranked #1 best place to live in Ohio

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Oakwood was ranked as the #1 Best Place to Live in Ohio.

The city received the ranking from Niche, a company that runs a website including rankings, reviews, and statistics on U.S. colleges, K-12 schools, companies and places to live.

Ottawa Hills in Toledo was ranked #2 and Shaker Heights in Cleveland was ranked #3.

The company said it generates the Best Places to Live rankings by using data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, and CDC combined with millions of resident reviews.

