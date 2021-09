OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — An Oakwood public safety officer died suddenly Tuesday.

According to the Oakwood Public Safety Department, PSO Jesse Schaffer died Sept. 28 and an investigation into the circumstances is being “handled by the appropriate authorities” in Washington Township.

The department had no additional comments regarding the incident at this time.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information becomes available.