Oakwood to purchase in-car, body cameras for police in 2021

Local News

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Oakwood Public Safety Department announced plans to purchase and implement the use of in-car cameras integrated with body cameras on Monday. 

According to a statement from the City of Oakwood, the project is to take place in 2021 and cost $120,000. Seven in-car camera units will be purchased and 23 integrated body cameras.

Funding for the project is included in the 2021 city budget which will be presented at a meeting on Dec. 14.

Oakwood Public Safety Department Chief Alan Hill said, “Police transparency, officer accountability, and public trust are three necessary and critical components for the law enforcement profession as we move forward.”

There are 29 sworn officers part of the Oakwood Public Safety Department.

