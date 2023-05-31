OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Oakwood is seeking input from the public on the potential reconstruction of a busy intersection.

According to a letter by the city, the Far Hills Avenue (State Route 48), Oakwood Avenue and Thruston Boulevard intersection, often referred to as Five Points, is central to the safe and efficient movement of traffic in Oakwood.

(Photo/City of Oakwood)

The city said a total of 21 crashes occurred in the intersection from 2018 to 2021, with 29 percent resulting in injuries. The city also pointed out that the intersection sees frequent pedestrian traffic, especially in the mornings and afternoons on school days.

In an effort to reduce crashes, the city of Oakwood is proposing a redesign of the intersection, creating a peanut-shaped roundabout. The project would also include the construction of crosswalks for pedestrian safety and mobility.

The city will be holding several open house events for public input, each taking place at the Oakwood Community Center Great Room located at 105 Patterson Road. The dates are as follows:

Wednesday, June 14, 6-8 p.m.

Thursday, June 29, 6-8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11, 6-8 p.m.

“We have not made a decision about the future design of the Five Points intersection, and will not make a decision until a thorough analysis is completed that details the pros and cons of traditional signalization versus a roundabout, and until we hear from the citizens of Oakwood and the general public,” said the city.

“Additional notices will be provided if the project progresses beyond the initial study phase.”