OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A two vehicle crash at Far Hills Avenue and Patterson Road has shutdown parts of both Tuesday evening.

Oakwood Police told 2 NEWS that crash shutdown northbound lanes of Far Hill Avenue, or State Route 48, at Dixon Avenue. The crash has also shutdown Patterson Road at Shantz Avenue.

This incident is under investigation by the Oakwood Police Department.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when more information is available.