OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A part of the City of Oakwood has been placed under a boil advisory after a water main break on Wednesday.

According to Oakwood police, the water main break occurred at the intersection of Shafor Boulevard and Wonderly Avenue around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Oakwood police initially announced that the advisory was for the city, however, they have updated it to be only for the 100 block of Wonderly Avenue.

Police reported that the cause of the water main break is unknown at this time.