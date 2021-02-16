Oakwood Pastry shop celebrates Fat Tuesday amid pandemic, snow storm

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Tuesday is Mardi Gras, which means it’s also Paczki day. And neither the pandemic nor the snowstorm is stopping Ohioans from celebrating Fat Tuesday this year.

“What the pandemic has probably taught all of us is to achieve and overcome and adapt and so a tradition like this is just so important to continue,” said Theresa Hammons, the owner of Ashley’s Pastry Shop in Oakwood.

Paczki Day is the unofficial start to lent tradition that goes back hundreds of years.

“Typically Christians give up or cut back on sugars sweets and treats for 40 days of lent so the paczki is a way for bakers to use up all of their extra flours, sugars, and shortenings before the fasting begins,” said Hammons.

Because of this, the paczki’s are richer in dough, there are more butter and shortening and they’re filled with a variety of fruits and flavors. Hammons said on a normal Fat Tuesday she’d go through thousands of paczkis in one day. Tuesday brought in fewer customers but some who couldn’t go without them.

“We are super excited to be carrying on the Eastern European tradition of eating paczki’s on Fat Tuesday. It’s too big of a tradition for us,” said Brigit Naughton. Her friend Elizabeth Briggs said, “I’m Italian, but I’m excited to try them and do it with my friends.”

“Despite the snow and the weather outside, Fat Tuesday still must go on,” Hammons said.