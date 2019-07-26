Oakwood officials seek help identifying credit card theft suspects

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Oakwood Public Safety Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects accused of using stolen credit cards.
A male and female were caught on surveillance camera at a local retailer, according to Oakwood PSD. Police are using those photos to ask the public for its help.
Approximately $17,000 in fraudulent purchases have been made.
Anyone with information on the suspects is encourages to contact Oakwood Public Safety Department at 937-298-2122.
