OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Luminaries and a holiday tree will light up the streets of Oakwood on Sunday night.

The streets of Far Hills Ave., Shafor Blvd. and prominent buildings and parks in Oakwood will be lit up on Sunday, Dec. 10, starting at 6 p.m. The community is invited to join in the holiday festivities all evening.

At 6:30 p.m., the grand illumination of the holiday tree will take place at Shafor Park, located at 105 Patterson Road.

Santa will visit for photo opportunities and families can take horse-drawn carriage and wagon rides throughout the surrounding neighborhood.

The City Building, Community Center, Smith Gardens, Huffman, Shafor, Orchardly and Fairridge Parks will be lit up with lights throughout the remainder of the holiday season.

