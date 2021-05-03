Oakwood High Schools scores 9th consecutive academic decathlon win

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Oakwood High School’s academic decathlon team is celebrating it’s ninth consecutive first place win in the Division III Academic Decathlon National championship.

In Academic Decathlon, students compete in three different levels: Honors, Scholastic and Varsity. At the national competition, OHS team members posted 8 of the 9 possible top overall scores and took home 51 individual medals.

First overall individual awards went to Natalie Connelly (Honors), Luke Smallwood (Scholastic) and Nate Atocha (Varsity). Second overall individual awards went to Evan Hardern (Honors), Soren Kingston (Scholastic) and Isaiah Rudy (Varsity). Third overall individual awards went to Lily Fullenhull (Honors) and Julius Morgan-Myers (Varsity).

Connelly was the highest scoring OHS team member, earning a perfect 1000 score in the area of music. The team said they voted team member Evan Hardern MVP.

In addition to winning the overall competition, OHS also took first place in the super quiz relay event.