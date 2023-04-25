DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local high school is taking action after several students posted racial slurs and threatening language on social media.

Oakwood City Schools condemned the posts, saying that the students would be facing serious disciplinary action, but did not state any specific consequences.

School officials met with the students and families directly involved with the incident. They also held a class meeting with other students to reiterate their policies.

The school said their goal is for all students to feel safe, valued, seen and heard.