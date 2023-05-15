DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An Oakwood High School student was named the winner of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

Sponsored and hosted by Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10), the 2023 Congressional Art Competition took place at the Dayton Art Institute on Sunday, May 14 and featured pieces created by students from schools across Southwest Ohio.

Congressman Turner said, “It gives students the opportunity to really understand what their talents are and to give an expression of emotion, complete a project, participate in a juried art competition they can put on their resume and on their applications for colleges.”

This year’s first-place winner is a student from Oakwood High School: Sasha Guseva. Sahsa said she has been drawing since she was young and that the piece she submitted was inspired by the diversity of the United States.

Sasha, along with the second- and third-place winners will receive scholarships for their work.