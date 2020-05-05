Oakwood High School celebrates seniors with Cap and Gown Drive Thru

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Oakwood High School (OHS) is hosting a Cap and Gown Drive Thru for seniors Tuesday, May 5.
Members of the class of 2020 will be picking up their caps and gowns from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. OHS encourages graduates to decorate their cars for the Cap and Gown Drive Thru.
The school will hold a virtual graduation May 26 where students will don their caps and gowns.
