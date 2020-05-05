Oakwood High School celebrates seniors with Cap and Gown Drive Thru

Oakwood parents and students spent Saturday morning making sure the high school class of 2020 is getting the recognition it deserves.

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Oakwood High School (OHS) is hosting a Cap and Gown Drive Thru for seniors Tuesday, May 5.

Members of the class of 2020 will be picking up their caps and gowns from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. OHS encourages graduates to decorate their cars for the Cap and Gown Drive Thru.

The school will hold a virtual graduation May 26 where students will don their caps and gowns.