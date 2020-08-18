Oakwood girls volleyball player tests positive for COVID-19

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A girls volleyball player at Oakwood Junior High has tested positive for COVID-19, she was last at practice on Aug. 13.

Members of the seventh and eighth grade teams she was in close contact with, including coaches, have been notified of her diagnosis. They will be self-quarantining and monitoring for symptoms for 14 days.

“Thanks to protocol developed with Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County, and CDC guidelines, we were able to share accurate and timely information with families while respecting student and family privacy, ” said Oakwood Schools Superintendent Dr. Kyle Ramey. “We encourage our students and staff to continue to be vigilant to prevent the spread of the virus and hope for a speedy recovery for our student.”