Oakwood girl starts High-Five Project to spread kindness during the shut down through art

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – When 4th grader Cora Judy found she wouldn’t be able to attend the Circle of Friends club due to school closing to the coronavirus shutdown, she wanted to come up with a way that she could continue being a friend and bringing joy to others.

So she came up with the High-Five project to remain socially connected with her neighbors and friends while being physically distant.

“We can’t really high-five people because of the coronavirus, so that’s why I sort of did [this] and I ink it’s a little cool,” said Cora.

To participate in the High-Five project, all you have to do is trace your hand, decorate it however you like, then place it in your window. It will then become like a high-five or a wave and bring a smile to the faces of those who pass by your home.

“I like it because I love doing crafts and I love spreading kindness so it fits right in with me,” explained Cora.

Now with the help of her art teacher and friends, the idea is catching on around the neighborhood. More than five houses in the Oakwood area have started to participate and Cora is looking for more to join the fun.

To become a part of the High Five project, take a photo of your high-five craft displayed in your window or on your home, then email it to oakwoodcircleoffriends@gmail.com.

Also you can take a walk around your neighborhood and see how many you can spot!