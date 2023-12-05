Video above is from the solicitation of public input starting in May 2023

The “peanut” is paused in Oakwood.

At a public meeting Monday evening, the Oakwood City Council voted to suspend the project that would have turned Five Points into a roundabout, due to too many not knowing how the intersection would work.

Rendering of the proposed Five Points roundabout. (Photo/City of Oakwood)

“A roundabout at Five Points would be a change to how the intersection functions”, said Norbert Klipsch, Oakwood’s city manager. “There remains enough unfamiliarity with how roundabouts operate to compel City Council to no longer advance the project at this time.”

Five Points — the nickname given to the intersection of Fall Hills and Oakwood avenues and Thruston Boulevard — has a history of problems. In a letter soliciting public input on the project sent out in May, the city said a total of 21 crashes occurred in the intersection from 2018-21, with 29 percent resulting in injuries.

The city also pointed out that the intersection sees frequent pedestrian traffic, especially in the mornings and afternoons on school days. Part of the proposed conversion to a roundabout would have included the construction of crosswalks for pedestrian safety and mobility.

Klipsch suggested this may be just a pause, not a cancelation.

“For the time being, the city will continue to maintain the existing traffic signal,” said Klipsch. “All of the work completed in studying the roundabout option will be very useful in the future when

the city will likely reconsider this matter.”